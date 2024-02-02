STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00058
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JUDITH L. HUNTER, DECEASED.
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO:
TO: ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JUDITH L HUNTER, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
Hearing on the Petition for Formal Probate of Will and for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative (“Petition”) filed by the Petitioner, Edward S. Hunter, will be held at the Second Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on the 18th day of March, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge. You are hereby notified that at the hearing the Court will consider the request by the Petitioners that:
1. The Court formally probate the Decedent’s Last Will and Testament dated April 11, 2019.
2. The Court formally appoint the Petitioner as the Personal Representative of the Estate; and,
3. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Court in the above-captioned cause and is available for your review.
Pursuant to NMSA 1978 § 45-1-401, notice of the time and place of hearing on the Petition is hereby given to you by publication, once each week, for three consecutive weeks.
DATED: January 31, 2024
Respectfully submitted by:
HURLEY TOEVS STYLES HAMBLIN & PANTER, P.A.
By: Electronically signed /s/ Thomas H. Toevs
THOMAS H. TOEVS
4155 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 888-1188
Attorneys for Petitioners
HCS Pub. February 2, 9, 16, 2024
