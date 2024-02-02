SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2023-08512
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
NOELIA ALISSA STANDLEE TO CHANGE NAME,
Petitioner
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, NOELIA ALISSA STANDLEE Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
NOELIA ALISSA STANDLEE
Proposed Name
NOELIA ALICIA NAJERA
The Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE Elaine Lujan, District Court Judge at the Second Judicial District Court on the 22nd day of February, 2024, at the hour of 2:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ Gary Lakin
Gary Lakin
Attorney for Petitioner
6727 Academy Road, NE
Suite B
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109-3391
(505) 828-0400
(505) 857-9823 Facsimile
HCS Pub. February 2, 9, 2024
No. D-202-CV-2023-08512
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT