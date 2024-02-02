STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2024 0059
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
PAUL CONRAD JOHNSON, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BAY STEVENS has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of PAUL CONRAD JOHNSON, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative at
GRADY LAW & MEDIATION LLC (DAVID A. GRADY)
5106 Comanche NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
Fax 505.814.7722
or filed with the
Bernalillo County Probate Court
415 Silver Ave SW, Suite C204
Albuquerque, NM 87102
GRADY LAW & MEDIATION LLC
Attorney for Personal Representative
BY s/ David A. Grady
DAVID A. GRADY
5106 Comanche NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 8711O
Telephone 505.814.7720
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. February 2, 9, 16, 2024
