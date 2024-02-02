STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-DM-2023-03310
Maria Alejandra Gonzalez Palma
Petitioner,
-vs-
Miguel Arcangel Torrealba Solorzano
Respondent.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
TO: Respondent, Miguel Arcangel Torrealba Solorzano
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION IN THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Respondent biological parent of M.A.T.G, a minor. You are hereby notified that Petitioner has filed a Petition to Establish Parentage, Determine Custody, Time-Sharing and Child Support. You have 30 days from the date of this notice to enter an answer. If you do not enter a response, sending it to Second Judicial District Courthouse at 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque NM 87104, and send the same to Petitioner’s attorney or do not appear at the hearing, the Court may enter a default judgment in your absence. Attorney for Petitioner is Monica Newcomer Miller, PO Box 7040, Albuquerque, NM 87194. Witness the Honorable Judge Amber Chavez Baker, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 25 day of JAN, 2024.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE COURT
/s/ Patrick Romancito
DEPUTY
Submitted by,
/s/ Monica Newcomer Miller
Monica Newcomer Miller, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. February 2, 9, 16, 2024
No. D-202-DM-2023-03310
STATE OF NEW MEXICO