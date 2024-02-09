STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
Probate No. 2024 0069
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MIKE J. CHAVEZ, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at 3500 Comanche NE, Bldg. B, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107 or filed with the Probate Court, 415 Silver Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
/s/ Eugene Chavez
EUGENE CHAVEZ, Personal Representative of the estate of MIKE J. CHAVEZ, deceased
/s/ John A. Budagher III
John A. Budagher III
BUDAGHER & TANN
3500 Comanche NE, Bldg. B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
T: (505) 881 – 9060
F: (505) 881 – 7003
E: [email protected]
HCS Pub. February 9, 16, 23, 2024
Probate No. 2024 0069
STATE OF NEW MEXICO