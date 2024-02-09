STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Probate No. D-202-PB-2024-00083
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MICHELLE R. HERRERA, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Joel Ames, attorney for the Estate of MICHELLE R. HERRERA, at SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C., 4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87111, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: February 6, 2024
/s/ Todd M. Miller
TODD M. MILLER
Personal Representative
SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C.
By: /s/ Joel Ames
Joel Ames
Attorneys for the Personal Representative of the Estate of MICHELLE R. HERRERA, Deceased
4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87111
(505) 237-0064
HCS Pub. February 9, 16, 23, 2024
