“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday March 13, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87111
60011 – PHYLLIS MARTINEZ, 9413 FREEDOM WAY NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87109, –
60013 – PHYLLIS MARTINEZ, 9413 FREEDOM WAY NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87109, –
60004 – PHYLLIS MARTINEZ, 9413 FREEDOM WAY NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87109, –
15011 – Kayla M Herig, 4501 Morris Apt 2106, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Household Goods and Misc Items
70004 – Jessika Yuselew, 9900 Spain Rd B2012, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, TV, vaccume, stroller, life vest, duffle bag, small grill, boots, sound bar
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. February 23, March 1, 2024
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.