Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individuals will be advertised for bidding:
10×5 unit, #333, Dustin Youpee, 4700 Franzen Hills CT NE, Rio Rancho NM, 87144
Items: Clothing, camping items, golf equipment, tool bags, apparel, Misc. house hold items.
HCS Pub. February 23, March 1, 2024
