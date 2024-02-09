Montana Ave Self Storage 389 Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 575-526-2141 Publication of Notice of Lien Sale Legal Notice Storage Lien Sale Public Disposal. In accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (48-11-1), Montana Ave Self Storage, located at 389 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 will sell the contents of the following storage units, to satisfy a storage lien and related charges, by conducting a public disposal sale at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 28, 2024. The contents of the units will be sold to the highest offer. Sale will be conducted at www.selfstorageauctions.com Montana Ave Self Storage may withdraw any unit from the sale prior to the time of the sale. 1. BILLY STANDRIDGE (B228) 2400 N VALLEY DR LAS CRUCES, New Mexico, 88007 – Household Items & Household goods.
HCS Pub. February 9, 16, 2024
Storage Sale
