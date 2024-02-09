NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY FEB. 27th, 2024, AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY MAR 1st, 2024 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 327,373,384 & 493 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 327
BRANDY LOUGHBOROUGH
1010
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Totes, Picture Frames, Boxes, Misc. items.
UNIT 373
KASSANDRA HOLGUIN
7452 SIERRA LINDA CT.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Dresser, Bags, Misc. items.
UNIT 384
SHAYNE M. BAKER
2130 GLADYS DR.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Mattress, Furniture, Totes, Misc. items.
UNIT 493
NORMA J. CABANAS
1900 N. SOLANO DR. APT. 109
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Tire, Bags, Furniture, Tools, Misc. items.
HCS Pub. February 9, 16, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
