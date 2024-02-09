NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, FEBUARY 20TH, 2024 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, FEBUARY 23rd , 2024 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 40,B29,B35,C11,D32,D40,E12E13,E37,G17,G19,I12,I14,K15,L02,L26,O26,P04
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 40
Chavez, Verizza
1150 s Triviz Dr. Apt 20
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Mini Bike, Clothing, End Tables, Speakers, Misc
Unit B29
Stonetruner, Christy
2155 W Picacho
Apt 134
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bags, Misc.
Unit B35
Saiz, Maria I
1000 S ZINC 4A
DEMING, NM 88030
Unit items consist of: Plastic Totes, Bags With Clothing, Furniture, Misc.
Unit C11
Trujilo, Paul A
418 Ruby Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Bed, Nightstand, Clothing, Boxes
Unit D32
Giron, Grace
7571 Concho Pl
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Desk, Boxes, Lamp
Unit D40
***Manager Special***
Unit items consist of: Bags, Clothes Misc. Furniture
Unit E12E13
Powell, Melissa
790 Avenida de Mesilla
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Halloween Decor, Bags, Misc. Items.
Unit E37
Gerulis, David W
2155 W Picacho #106
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Shopvac, briefcases, boxes, misc. household items
Unit G17
Noe, Ben
999 W. Amador ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Door,Bikes,Mirror, Misc. Items
Unit G19
Tacoma, Wilson
143 James dr
Gulfport, MS 39505
Unit items consist of: Pressure Washer, Jack, Clothing, Misc. Items
Unit I12
Martinez, Merlene P
1865 W Picacho Ave Rm 201
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Bags, Clothes, Totes, Misc. Items
Unit I14
Barela, Jose C
990 Brownlee Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Chest of Drawers, Headboard, Luggage, Misc.
Unit K15
Franke, Victoria
2230 Don ana rd Trlr #40
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Clothes, Bags, Boxes, Misc. Items
Unit L02
Bailey, Maria
4408 Westlake Mead Blvd
Las Vegas, Nv 89108
Unit items consist of: Duffel Bags, Luggage, Blankets.
Unit L26
Hernando, Ricardo
1089 W Amandor Apt 301
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Couch, Bags with clothing, Boxes Items.
Unit O26
Carlson, Ardy B
10901 Argonite Dr. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Unit items consist of: Door, Bikes, Mirror, Misc. Items
Unit P04
***Manager special***
Unit items consist of: Bags, Misc. Items
HCS Pub. February 9, 16, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
