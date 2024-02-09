Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individuals will be advertised for bidding:
10×5 Unit (# 425) – Aaron Atencio, 908 Peacock Dr. SW, Albuquerque NM 87121. Clothing, camping/ fishing items, tool bags, safety apparel, Misc. house hold items.
