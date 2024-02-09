Storage Sale

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com beginning February 26, 2024 at 8:30 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit A-17 5X5: Carol French 11521 Snow Heights Blvd NE; Albuquerque, NM 87112: Misc household items, tire
Unit A-24 5X5: Virgil Howard Craft 5775 October Hill Rd; Placerville, CA 95667: Photographs, barstool
Unit B-17 10X10: Robert Hastings 8200 Bridge Blvd SW 1B-9; Albuquerque, NM 87111: Bags, misc household, furniture
Unit B-25 10X10: Tran Win Hudson 6414 Corona Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87113: Ceiling Fan, Mattress, cabinets, microwave
Unit P-6 10X30: Rosario Mullen 6015 Iliff Rd NW: Albuquerque, NM 87121: Misc household, weed eaters, CDs, games, metal desk, water coolers
Unit M-3 5X10: Michael Dennis Brown 7701 Jacobo Dr NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109: Misc household, plastic skeleton, carpet, cabinet
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 1005 Candelaria Rd NE; Albuquerque, NM 87105 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com beginning February 26, 2024 at 8:30 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Shed #Q 8X8: John Dunn 1135 Broadway Blvd NE General Delivery; Albuquerque, NM 87102; Misc household
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com beginning February 26, 2024 at 8:30 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
Unit 609 8X40; Raymond Chavez 2933 Monroe St NE; Albuquerque, NM 87110: ATV (not included in sale), misc tools, boxes and household items
Unit 661 8X40; Raymond Chavez 2933 Monroe St NE: Albuquerque, NM 87110: furniture, household, tools
Unit 203 10X10: Henry Lockhart 7401 San Pedro Dr NE Trailer 234: Albuquerque, NM 87109: Furniture
Unit 230D 5X10: Alexander Holguin 6255 San Antonio Drive NE # 91014; Albuquerque, NM 87109: boxes and bags
Unit 224B 5X10: Margaret Kiltoff 302 Smith Street; Gonzales, TX 78629: boxes and bags
HCS Pub. February 9, 16, 2024
Storage Sale
