Storage Sale

PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space Airport, 7950 Market Place, Las Cruces, NM 88007 and Twice the Space Hadley, 1712 W Hadley Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005, will sell the following units contents in an online public auction at www.storagetreasures.com to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding March 1 through March 16, 2024.. Facility reserves the right to cancel auction up until payment is made at the facility. Units for consideration:
At Solano: SF16 & SH11: Robert Krause, 1525 Smith Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; washer/dryer, tables, household items, motorcycle, misc, yard tools, child toys, table saw, tools, misc; SB16: Ernesto Figueroa, 1955 Colorado Apt 2, Las Cruces, NM 88001; trailer ramps, outdoor furniture, furniture, cooler, misc; At Picacho: V60: Deanza Garcia, 610 E Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001; toddler bed, washer, dryer, clothing, misc; At Missouri: 57: Judy Banda, PO Box 16492, Las Cruces, NM 88004; washer/dryer combo, trailer, tools, toolbox, clothing, household items, misc; 11: Mercy Chavez: 1733 Imperial Ridge, Las Cruces, NM 88011; flat screen tv, rolling desks, christmas decorations, outdoor fireplace, sofas, chairs, misc; At Hadley: H19: Carlos Quintana, 2215 S Espina St, Las Cruces, NM 88001; mattress, sofa, dresser, xbox games, xbox remotes, misc; H26: Carlos Bustamante, 2309 Sambrano Ave Apt 4, Las Cruces, NM 88001; speakers, furniture, household items, kids toys, misc; H103: Orlando Rodriguez, trash can, wire, battery, poles, misc; H108 & H116: Mathias Banks, shirts, caps, air compressor, 2 Honda Engines, golf clubs, shelves, Honda Accord Sedan, vehicle detailing equipment, tow hitch, jack stands, vehicle dollys, misc; At the Airport: AF17: Chazz Betts, 1255 Franklin Peach, El Paso, TX 79912; Ferrari vehicle, night stands, bed frame, misc.
HCS Pub. February 16, 23, 2024
Storage Sale
