NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC at 7440 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on March 6th 2024 at approx. 12PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Joseph Gomez 805 Alvarado Dr NE, Albuquerque , NM 87108
Ramon Toledo 3601 Yucca Dr NW, #A, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Caesar Bermudez 118 Lee Trevino Dr, Lordsburg, NM 88045
Dominic Hernandez 800 Mezzano Ln SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Jasmine Segura 1905 Gold Ave SE, Albuquerque , NM 87106
Nora Baca 3409 Gibson Blvd SE Apt C, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Evelyn Sarullo 8010 Zuni Rd SE Apt 205, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Joshua Percival 6 Dusty Ct, Edgewood, NM 87015
Chelsie Garcia 3205 Cochiti NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Jude Gonzales 146 Rhode Island Street SE, Apt 8, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Robert Rodgers 4717 Overland St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Adam Holwick 7220 Central ave SE Apt 1053, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108
ARMANDO J JIMENEZ 6706 Cochiti SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 6706 Cochiti SE A , Albuquerque, NM 87108
Crystine Moquino 932 Maria Elena St , Bernallilo, NM 87004
Adrian Jasso 13079 Petunia Rd, El Paso, TX 79849
Victor H Carvaeo 328 Rhode Island NE, Apt 5, Albuquerque, NM 87108
AMANDA GOMEZ 9000 Zuni Rd SE Unit F17, Albuquerque, NM 87123
HCS Pub. February 16, 23, 2024
