NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On March 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2007 Chevrolet Suburban VIN 1GNFK163X7R263203. NM license plate BGHS45. Last known registered owner is Rolanda Kathy Antonio of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $2864.11. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Quality GMC 7901 Lomas Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 505-348-1206.
HCS Pub. February 16, 23, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE