STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1329-CV-2023-01872
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME OF
EDNA RUBY OJEDA, an Adult.
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Edna Ruby Ojeda, by and through her attorneys, VALLE, O’CLEIREACHAIN, ZAMORA & HARRIS, P.C., (Matthew Zamora), has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Sandoval County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name:
Edna Ruby Ojeda
Proposed Name:
Edna Ruby Lovato
This Petition shall be heard before the Honorable Allison P. Martinez, District Judge of the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, New Mexico at 10:20 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2024, at the Sandoval County Judicial Complex, Courtroom C-2013, 400 Lomas NW, 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
Submitted by:
VALLE, O’CLEIREACHAIN, ZAMORA & HARRIS, P.C.
/s/ Matthew Zamora _
Matthew Zamora
1805 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Suite 2
Albuquerque, NM 87104
PH: 505-888-4357
Fax: 505-883-5613
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2024
No. D-1329-CV-2023-01872
STATE OF NEW MEXICO