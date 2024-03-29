Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following unit at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on Tuesday April 16, 2024 at 6:00pm at www.albuquerqueauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to register to bid and get more information.
Unit# 110 – Michelle Huebert – 14101 Mocho Ave., Albuquerque, NM 87123 – household miscellaneous, books, heater.
HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2024
Storage Sale
