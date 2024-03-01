STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00720
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY JANE WILLIS, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to either to the undersigned personal representative at the address below or filed with the SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT Clerk at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Submitted by:
/s/ Dathan Weems
Dathan Weems
Weems Hazen Law
106 Wellesley Dr. SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 247-4700
Attorney for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 15, 2024
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00720
STATE OF NEW MEXICO