STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00030
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
GLORIA ANN JACKSON, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gloria Ann Jackson, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Ashton Horton Mullins PC, 8801 Jefferson St NE, Bldg A, Ste 202, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: , 2024.
/s/ Carmen Jackson
Carmen Jackson
6045 Landry Ave NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
(505) 435-7149
Personal Representative
ASHTON HORTON MULLINS
By /s/ Bridget L. Mullins
Bridget L. Mullins
8801 Jefferson St NE, Bldg A, Ste 202
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113
Phone: (505) 210-7441
[email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 15, 2024
