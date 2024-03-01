STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-202300821
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
THOMAS DALE MCCOLLOUGH, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address:
Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County
400 Lomas Blvd. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Signature of Personal Representative:
/s/ Nanette Giaco
Nanette Giaco
900 Jennings Branch Rd.,
Georgetown, TX 78633
Dated: 1-25-24, 2023.
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 15, 2024
No. D-202-PB-202300821
STATE OF NEW MEXICO