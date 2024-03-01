STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2024-00075
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF PATRICK L. FOGEL, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or within sixty (60) days of the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative. Christopher J. Fogel, c/o Roepke Law Firm, llc at 2501 San Pedro NE Suite 205, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87110, or filed with the Second District Court, P.O. Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87103.
DATED: The 21 day of February, 2024.
/s/ Karl H. Roepke
Karl H. Roepke
Attorney for PR
2501 San Pedro Suite 205
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-323-0515
[email protected]
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 15, 2024
