STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00133
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
STANLEY R. ANDERSON, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stanley R. Anderson, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Ashton Horton Mullins PC, 8801 Jefferson St NE, Bldg A, Ste 202, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: March 18, 2024.
/s/ Geraldine E. Anderson
Geraldine E. Anderson
8804 Sunbow Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 550-7125
Personal Representative
ASHTON HORTON MULLINS PC
By /s/ Elizabeth A. Ashton
Elizabeth A. Ashton
8801 Jefferson St NE, Bldg A, Ste 202
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113
Phone: (505) 210-7441
[email protected]
Attorneys for Petitioner
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, April 5, 2024
