SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Cause No.: D-202-PB-2022-00762
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
PAMELA GAY WHITE HADAS, Deceased.
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO:
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAMELA GAY WHITE HADAS, DECEASED AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF PAMELA GAY WHITE HADAS, DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
Hearing on the Petition filed by EMMANUEL ALEXANDER WHITE the Personal Representative of the estate of PAMELA GAY WHITE HADAS, deceased, which Petition provides for the complete settlement of the estate, waiver of the Personal Representative’s final account and report, and authorization for distribution of all estate assets, will be held via Google Meet or by Telephone with the Honorable Judge Victor S. Lopez on May 7, 2024, at 09:00 a.m.
Pursuant to NMSA 1978, Section 45-1-401, notice of the time and place of hearing on said Petition is hereby given you by publication, once each week, for three consecutive weeks.
Witness our hand and the seal of this Court.
DATE: 3/19/2024
Katina Watson
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CLERK OF THE COURT
By /s/ Shellene Romero
Deputy Clerk
AHR LAW OFFICES, P.C.
By: /s/ Lewis J Terr
Lewis J. Terr, Esq.
Attorneys for the Estate of PAMELA GAY WHITE HADAS
6707 Academy Road NE –
Suite A
Albuquerque NM 87109
Telephone: (505) 821-5122
Fax: (505) 821-6868
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, April 5, 2024
