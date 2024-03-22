STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00214
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ANTOINE PREDOCK, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CONSTANCE DE JONG has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or within sixty (60) days after mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to: 1) the undersigned personal representative at his attorney’s address as listed below; or 2) filed with the Second Judicial District Court at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: March 19, 2024
Respectfully Submitted By:
HURLEY TOEVS STYLES HAMBLIN &
PANTER, P. A.
By:/s/ Gregory W. MacKenzie, Esq.
Gregory W. MacKenzie, Esq.
4155 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 888-1188
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, April 5, 2024
