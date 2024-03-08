SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No.: D-202-PB-2024-00166
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
WEICHEN YANG (a/k/a MICHAEL YANG), Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SHELLY KU, has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate of WEICHEN YANG (a/k/a MICHAEL YANG), deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative, in care of Wayne G. Chew, P.O. Box X, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125, or filed with the Second District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
/s/ Wayne G. Chew
WAYNE G. CHEW, P.C.
Attorney for the
Personal Representative
Post Office Box X
Albuquerque, NM 87125
Telephone: (505) 842-6363
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 22, 2024
