STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2024 0246
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
TIM LEONARD MCLEAN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CRUZ GARCIA TORRES and JEMIMA GARCIA, have been appointed co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of TIM LEONARD MCLEAN, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to CRUZ GARCIA TORRES and JEMIMA GARCIA at 1413 Kentucky St. NE, ABQ, NM 87110, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: March 6, 2024
/s/ Cruz Garcia Torres
CRUZ GARCIA TORRES,
Personal Representative
/s/ Jemima Garcia
JEMIMA GARCIA
Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
/S/ Carlos A. Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 22, 2024
No. 2024 0246
STATE OF NEW MEXICO