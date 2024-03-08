NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding by Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on March 25th, 2024 at 6 PM. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. Online bidding available for storages:
Unit 109, Antonio Archuleta, 1101 Blazick St SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, household;
Unit 122, Pedro Escalante, 1300 Jeanette SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, household;
Unit 125, Javier Urrutia, 301 Western Skies SE Apt Albuquerque NM 87123, household;
Unit 523, Larry Gallegos, 7701 Crepe Myrtle Rd SE Albuquerque, NM 87121, household.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2024
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: