NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 to satisfy a lien on 03/06/2024 at approx. 3:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Montoya Onesimo, 329 Cutler Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102;
Moon vanmeveren, 3606 2nd st. NW, Trlr. 34, Albuquerque, NM 87107;
Patrick Strange, PO Box 3731, Albuquerque, NM 87106;
Erin Lomel, 704 1/2 Locust Street, Wanego, KS 66547;
Elijah Benally, 2600 Americare Ct. NW, 1102, Albuquerque , NM 87120, PO Box 324, Tijeras, NM 87112 , Tijeras, NM 87112;
Jose Claus, 2309 Candelaria Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107;
Tayler Elukak, 40 Inspiration Dr, Los Lunas, NM 87031;
Robert Davis, 300 Menaul Blvd NW, Ste A PMB 443, Albuquerque, NM 87107;
Manuel Lopez, 160 Mountain park Rd, Roswell, GA 30075
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2024
