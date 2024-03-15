NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 4800 Jefferson St N.E. Albuquerque New Mexico, 87109 to satisfy a lien on 4/3/2024 at approx. 3:30 pm at www.storagetreasures.com
Deborah Gallegos, 6901 Glenrio Rd NW apt 1126, Albuquerque, NM 87121; Roberto Armendariz, 4029 Montgomery Blvd, Apt G4, Albuquerque, NM 87109.
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
