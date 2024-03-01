Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 290 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9:30am, March 12,2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit G17 10×15: Stephanie Garza, 932 Gabaldon Rd, Belen, NM 87002 – Furniture, grill/smoker, misc. household items
Unit D40 5×10: Jayme King, PO Box 1229, Cuba, NM 87031 – leather sectional sofa
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2024
Storage Sale
