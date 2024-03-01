Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3507 Hwy 47,Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held 10:45am, March 12, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit J17/18 10×25’s James Gunn, 909 Terra Bella CT NW, Albuquerque , NM 87114 – Tools, Rifle, Golf Equipment, Washer/Dryer, Air Compressor, Boxes, Furniture
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2024
Storage Sale
