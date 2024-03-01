NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage San Antonio, 6300 San Antonio dr ne Albuquerque, NM 87109online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 3/8/24 at 9AM, ending 3/27/24 /5PM
AUCTION: Unit #B19- Nadine Hall, 419 berry rd nw Albuquerque, nm 87107: Household goods.
Unit #A63- Deborah Ortiz, 511 3rd st Chama,nm 87520: House hold goods.
.All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2024
Storage Sale
