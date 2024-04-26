STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2024 0426
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JAMES ROGER WIGGANS, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
KATHLEEN MARIE WIGGANS, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of JAMES ROGER WIGGANS, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to KATHLEEN MARIE WIGGANS at 1522 Vassar Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: 4/22/2024
/s/ Kathleen M. Wiggans
KATHLEEN MARIE WIGGANS,
Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 10, 2024
