STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00265
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARMAINE ZANTOW, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Charmaine Zantow, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Ashton Horton Mullins PC, 8801 Jefferson St NE, Bldg A, Ste 202, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
/s/ Dean Zantow
Dean Zantow
Petitioner
7000 Prospect Pl NE
Suite B
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 269-6941
ASHTON HORTON MULLINS PC
By /s/ Elizabeth A. Ashton
Elizabeth A. Ashton
8801 Jefferson St NE, Bldg A, Ste 202
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113
Phone: (505) 210-7441
[email protected]
Attorneys for Petitioner
HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 10, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO