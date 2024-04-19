Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to the individual listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Right Place Storage – 520 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107 —
Unit C-5 ESPINOZA, BRIANNA 712 Bear Canyon Ln NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 furniture and other misc goods.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com LOT#11692684. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2024
Notice of Public Auction.