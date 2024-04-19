TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday April 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
B-23 Reyes, Alfredo 12540 Tierra Norte Rd El Paso TX 70038. Boxes, Shelving unit, Couch, Misc. $ 570.69
D-113 Young, Nicklous 1016 Chelwood Park Blvd NE Apt B ABQ NM 87112. Unit Empty $ 659.69
D-117 Boykin, Jarvis 5600 Domingo Rd NE ABQ NM 87108. Hand cart, Lots of Misc. $ 774.39
G-184 Brown, John 5603 Greer Loop SW ABQ NM 87105. Dresser, Coffee Table, Bedroom set, Misc. $ 690.88
I-272 Lawrence, Theresa 849 Trading Post SE ABQ NM 87123. Misc. goods $ 539.69
I-277 Boykin, Jarvis 5600 Domingo Rd NE ABQ NM 87108. Old clocks, Pottery, Pictures/Art, Misc. $ 774.39
N-433 Boykin, Jarvis 5600 Domingo Rd NE ABQ NM 87108. Old furniture, Wheelchair, Art, Lots of Misc. $ 774.39
Q-495 Johnson, Gilbert 1785 Capri Vidor TX 77662. Mustang body, Car parts, Lg Fountain, Tools, Work bench, Antique Furn., Smoker, Treadmill, Misc. $ 1,269.53
R-519 Warren, Jennifer 13211 Central Ave NE #206 ABQ NM 87123. Weights/bench, Rocking chair, Safe, Lots of Misc. $ 1,024.22
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez,
Manager
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2024
Storage Sale
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday April 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.