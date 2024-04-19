Storage Sale

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday April 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
B-23 Reyes, Alfredo 12540 Tierra Norte Rd El Paso TX 70038. Boxes, Shelving unit, Couch, Misc. $ 570.69
D-113 Young, Nicklous 1016 Chelwood Park Blvd NE Apt B ABQ NM 87112. Unit Empty $ 659.69
D-117 Boykin, Jarvis 5600 Domingo Rd NE ABQ NM 87108. Hand cart, Lots of Misc. $ 774.39
G-184 Brown, John 5603 Greer Loop SW ABQ NM 87105. Dresser, Coffee Table, Bedroom set, Misc. $ 690.88
I-272 Lawrence, Theresa 849 Trading Post SE ABQ NM 87123. Misc. goods $ 539.69
I-277 Boykin, Jarvis 5600 Domingo Rd NE ABQ NM 87108. Old clocks, Pottery, Pictures/Art, Misc. $ 774.39
N-433 Boykin, Jarvis 5600 Domingo Rd NE ABQ NM 87108. Old furniture, Wheelchair, Art, Lots of Misc. $ 774.39
Q-495 Johnson, Gilbert 1785 Capri Vidor TX 77662. Mustang body, Car parts, Lg Fountain, Tools, Work bench, Antique Furn., Smoker, Treadmill, Misc. $ 1,269.53
R-519 Warren, Jennifer 13211 Central Ave NE #206 ABQ NM 87123. Weights/bench, Rocking chair, Safe, Lots of Misc. $ 1,024.22
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
H. Martinez,
Manager
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2024

