NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 4821 Central Ave Nw, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105 to satisfy a lien on May 1st, 2024 at approx. 1:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com
Lisa Acosta; 729 Towner Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102; 7729 Sandlewood dr nw, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Bernadette Barela;12027 Golden Gate Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Frank Francia;155 La Media Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Nayesia Tsiose;4512 Lafayette, Albuquerque, NM 87107
Isela Morales;126 55th St Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Taylor Dyer-Paz;1808 Indian School Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Linda Garcia;1721 Religions Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105;1721 Deluvina Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Isabel Lucero;521 Indiana. SE Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Iris Zarate;321 46th St Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Cory Richey;2503 Caguawood SW DR, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Valeria Garcia;205 60th St Nw Apt A, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Julian Gonzales;3250 Cypress, Albuq, NM 87105
Savannah Sais;2600 New York Ave Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87104
David Robertson;4226 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Juana Salas;821 Dolores Dr Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87105;4501 Central Ave NW, Apt B-2, buquerque, NM 87105
Jerri Ochoa;318 Abajo Rd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2024
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Rio Communites NN 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am, April 23,2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit D12 10×20: David Garcia 87 La Estrada Rd, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Furniture,Tools, Household items
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2024
