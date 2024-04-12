Storage Sale

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). 627 Self Storage located at 627 E. River Rd, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:45 am, April 23, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit C18 10×12: Amanda Esquibel 8401-53 Pan Am NE, Albuquerque NM 87113 – Totes, Furniture, Tools, Household Items
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2024
