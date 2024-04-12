Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11:45am, April 23, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit J7 10×10: Roger Martinez, 11 Willow Trace, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Shop Vac, Totes, Furniture, Household Items
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2024
Storage Sale
