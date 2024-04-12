NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On June 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1969 Ford Galaxy VIN 9J60N159197. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $28,946.20. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Jay Walton Automotive 9401 Central Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 296-4816.
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
