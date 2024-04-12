NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 04/10/2024
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On JUNE 24TH, 2024 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: POLARIS
Year/Model: 2020 ATV
Title Number: _____
VIN: 4xabbp99518940949
License Number: ___
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 5000.00
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
Mar 31st, 2024
Signed /s/ Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE