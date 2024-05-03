SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
D-202-CV-2024-00993
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
VICTORIA BACA FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
XAVIER JASIAH GARCIA
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that VICTORIA BACA Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of her son in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change the name of her child as follows:
CURRENT NAME
XAVIER JASIAH GARCIA
PROPOSED NAME
XAVIER JASIAH TRUJILLO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 11 day of June, 2024, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico.
/s/ Victoria Baca
VICTORIA BACA
336 Bethel Ave SE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
THE LAW OFFICE OF
CRISTY J. CARBON-GAUL
By: /s/ Cristy J. Carbon-Gaul
Cristy J. Carbon-Gaul
10515 4th St NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114
Telephone: (505) 899-5696
[email protected]
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2024
D-202-CV-2024-00993
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT