Storage Sale

PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space Hadley, 1712 W Hadley, Las Cruces, NM 88005, and Twice the Space Airport, 7950 Market Place, Las Cruces, NM 88007 will sell the following units contents in an online public auction at www.storagetreasures.com to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 9:30 pm.. The auction will be open to bidding May 1 through May 16, 2024.. Facility reserves the right to cancel auction up until payment is made at the facility. Units for consideration: At Solano: SC04: Thomas Koehler, 645 S. Almendra, Las Cruces, NM 88005; wood working tools, wood furniture, carpet, jack stands, furniture, stain, misc; SF03: Elena Martinez, 1936 Newton St, Las Cruces, NM 88001; power wheels toy, cleaning supplies, household items, furniture, misc; At Picacho: V24: Omar Flores, 2000 Palomas Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; couch, wood shelves, matresses, misc; V48: Willow Powers, 335 Van Patten Ave Apt C2, Las Cruces, NM 88005; chairs, table, mini fridge, seat, misc; P042: Kevin Hartwick: 2872 Buena Vida Ct, Las Cruces, NM 88012; dresser, bicycle, chairs, electronics, clothing, furniture, misc; At Missouri: 51: Albert Mendez, 999 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005; tools, equipment, yard tools, power tools, misc; At Hadley: H02, H112, H117: Rose Ann Quintana, 1306 Wyoming Ave Apt #2, Las Cruces, NM 88001; washer, dryer, furniture, barber chair, heat press machine, shelves, tables, wood furniture, cabinets, misc; H53: Brandon Troy Whitlock, 4385 Camino dos Vidas, Las Cruces, NM 88012; household items, spare tires, furniture, bedding, rowing machine, misc; H100: Melisa Rosales Villa, 800 W. McFie, Las Cruces, NM 88005; cat trees, baby items, bicycle parts, tools, misc; At the Airport: AD22: Andrew Barnett, 1530 Palo Verde Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; speaker boxes, car parts, spare tires, drums, bicycle, skateboard, misc;
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 17, 2024
Storage Sale
