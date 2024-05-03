STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
PROBATE COURT
No. 20240249
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
VIOLA SWEENEY, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shelly Schancer has been appointed Special Administrator of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Special Administrator at her attorney’s address as listed below or filed with the Bernalillo County Probate Court, 415 Silver Ave. SW Albuquerque, NM 87102.
DATED: March 12, 2024
Respectfully submitted,
HURLEY TOEVS STYLES HAMBLIN & PANTER PA
By: /s/ Andrew Jerome Rejent
Gregory W. MacKenzie, Esq.
Andrew Jerome Rejent, Esq.
Attorneys for Shelly Schancer
PO Box 31670
Albuquerque, NM 87190
(505) 888-1188
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 17, 2024
