SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-PB-2024-00273
IN THE MATTER OF THE )ESTATE )
OF SANDRA JOAN HATTEN, )deceased )
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice if this Notice is given by publication as provided in Subsection A of Section 45-3-801 NMSA 1978, or within sixty (60) days after the mailing or delivery of this Notice for creditors who are given actual notice as provided by Subsection B of Section 45-3-801 NMSA 1978, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative at PO Box 91658, Albuquerque, NM 87199, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.
DATED: April 9, 2024.
/s/ William J. Hatten
WILLIAM J. HATTEN,
Personal Representative of the
Estate of Sandra Joan Hatten, deceased
2166 Blue River Ct NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
(505) 867-1731
ROYBAL-MACK & CORDOVA, P.C.
/s/ Kenneth C. Leach
Kenneth C. Leach, Attorney for
William J. Hatten, Personal Representative
of the Estate of Sandra Joan Hatten, deceased
PO Box 91658
Albuquerque, NM 87199
(505) 288-3500
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 17, 2024
