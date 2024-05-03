STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
SANDOVAL COUNTY
No. SCPB 2024 128
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARIA ALEJANDRA IBARRA ESTRADA, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SILVERIO IBARRA and ALBA HUERTA, have been appointed co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of MARIA ALEJANDRA IBARRA ESTRADA, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to SILVERIO R. IBARRA ESTRADA AND ALBA I. HUERTA at 1465 Reynosa Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: 4-23-2024
/s/ Silverio R. Ibarra Estrada
SILVERIO R. IBARRA ESTRADA,
Personal Representative
/s/ Alba I. Huerta
ALBA I. HUERTA,
Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos A. Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 17, 2024
