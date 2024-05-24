STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00346
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
WILLIAM EDSON BLAINE KALDOWSKI, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JASON ALEXANDER CHADWICK GAGE has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent. All persons having claims against the Estate of Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either be presented to Personal Representative, c/o The Law Offices of Erika E. Anderson, 105 Bryn Mawr Drive SE Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court located at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
PREPARED BY:
LAW OFFICES OF ERIKA E. ANDERSON
By: /s/ Mitchel J. Olson
Erika E. Anderson
Mitchel J. Olson
105 Byrn Mawr Dr. SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
T: (505) 944-9039
F:505-219-4282
[email protected]
[email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, June 7, 2024
