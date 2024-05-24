“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday June 12, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
225 – Sonia aragon, 10890 East Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO, 80010, household goods misc
093 – LIBBY GARCIA, 3609 WELLESLEY DR NE B, ABQ, NM, 87107, Household items and misc
G30 – Brendan M Wilson, 4515 Sherwood ST NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Household items and misc
027 – Candice Romero, 10147 2nd Street NW Unit C, Albuquerque, NM, 87114, household misc
D07 – Kyle Knowshisgun, 4320 Pan American FWY NE #269, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Household and Misc
012 – cynthia barton, 3609 Wellesley dr ne B, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Household goods/Misc
C30 – cynthia barton, 3609 Wellesley dr ne B, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Household goods/Misc
D24 – Christopher Vasquez 229 Figueroa st NE Apt1 Albuquerque NM 871023 , Misc Items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2024
