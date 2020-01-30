No. CV 2020 00676
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00676
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jimmie Ruiz Candelaria
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jimmie Ruiz Candelaria, Resident of the City of ALBUQ, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Jimmie Ruiz Candelaria
Proposed Name Jimmie Paul Candelaria
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 9 day of March 2020, at the hour of 9:00 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jimmie Ruiz Candelaria
Jimmie Ruiz Candelaria
HCS Pub. January 31, February 7, 2020